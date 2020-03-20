Latest News
BAIC annouces Produce Exchange hours

THE Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation has announced that in view of the impact that COVID-19 could have on the Bahamas as outlined by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the Produce Exchange’s opening hours from Monday until March 31 will be as follows:

