AS fears continue to mount over the COVID-19 pandemic, National Security Minister Marvin Dames assured that law enforcement agencies “are ready” to deal with whatever crime threats that may occur during the crisis.
Dames: Law enforcement 'ready' to deal with COVID-19 crime threats
