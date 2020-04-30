Latest News
Home » Breaking News » Davis hits out at 'show of hypocrisy' after two Americans allowed entry

Davis hits out at 'show of hypocrisy' after two Americans allowed entry

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said Thursday it is “disgraceful” that two Americans were allowed entry to the country while Bahamians in some cases have been made to suffer in foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis hits out at 'show of hypocrisy' after two Americans allowed entry

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said Thursday it is “disgraceful” that two Americans were allowed entry to the country while Bahamians in some cases have been made to suffer in foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2010 - Bahamas Spectator