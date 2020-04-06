Gambling As A Part Of American Culture

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 6, 2020: Gambling is the most popular pastime, especially when it is evaluated by profitability. The sum that gamblers spend greatly exceeds the sum that people pay for movie tickets or even all fast-food giants like McDonald’s and Burger King.

First Hard Steps in Legal Gambling

Archaeologists have found evidence that in 2000 BC people from China, Egypt, Greece, and Japan were already playing the games of chance. Loaded dices were found in tombs across North and South America, and far East.

Unfortunately, in the beginning – the middle of the 19th century everything has changed. The 1960s were the most difficult times for the games of chance and gambling was considered a pathology. Luckily, 20 years later, privatization helped to discover that millions of people are highly interested in blackjack, roulette, and video slots. So the process of regulated and legalized gambling began.

But what about lotteries? The first official US lottery took place in 1934 in Puerto Rico and the second one was established only 30 years later. Nowadays, lotteries are available in 44 states and the Columbia District. Lotteries, as a form of gambling, have occupied firm positions in our lives.

Present Days of Legal Gambling

North America hosts more than 1000 commercial casinos, which bring around $29 billion in revenue every year. It’s not surprising why so many companies and Internet enthusiasts decided to establish online casinos that accept US players and don’t require big investments.

The first Internet gambling sites emerged in the middle of the 1990s, most of them located in the Caribbean. Within 5 years there were 600 online casinos available. Already in 2008, the revenues from Internet gambling equaled profits of land-based venues and nowadays greatly exceed them.

However, not everything is so positive: from time to time the government is trying to prevent American players from gambling. For example, in 2006 the unlawful Online Gambling Enforcement Act prohibited credit card companies and banks to process any payments on gambling sites.

Luckily, more and more officials understand the importance of gambling for Americans and try to legalize it in other states. Thus, online casinos become more affordable and contain all necessary licenses to ensure the safety of the game. It’s a win-win situation!

Social and cultural influence

One of the most popular questions that we are asking is why online gambling is partially restricted even considering how many players are expecting simpler regulations to be applied. We think that the problem lies in the fact that the Internet is rather unstable and there is a constant fear of attacks, scams, and leaks. Thus, governments need to evaluate all the harms and risks, and to come up with the most favorable decision both for players, online casinos, and authorities.

But while the government is doing its best to regulate the industry and to make it easier to access, players continue to use online and land-based gambling sites to improve their math and problem-solving skills, to make money, to kill time, and to communicate with same-minded players. Let’s not forget that Americans genuinely believe in the power of luck.

Gambling has tightly entered our culture and lives. Just look at the popular phrase ‘you bet’, which is used everywhere across the states. It has a variety of meanings: ‘yes’ in New England, ‘you’re welcome’ in South and North Dakota, and ‘thanks’ in the West.

Gambling as an essential part of American Culture

We are dealing with risk from birth till death and it has tightly entered our everyday life. Unfortunately, gambling, one of the most common ways to risk, may cause stress, anxiety, and even depression. So why do Americans love games of chance so much? The reasons may be different: a need to escape reality, a hope to make big money without spending much and reach that grand and shiny American Drea, and even a chance to make new friends.

No matter what your reasons are, remember that you are not alone: millions of Americans have made gambling a part of their routine and if consumed responsibly, there is nothing wrong with playing a few slots or table games.

