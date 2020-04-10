The Government today said Moody’s decision to place The Bahamas’ credit rating on downgrade review was “unfortunate but not surprising” given the “strain” imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Home » Breaking News » Govt: Moody's decision no surprise given strain of pandemic
Govt: Moody's decision no surprise given strain of pandemic
The Government today said Moody’s decision to place The Bahamas’ credit rating on downgrade review was “unfortunate but not surprising” given the “strain” imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.