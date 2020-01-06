Medicinal Genomics Partners with Analogic Solutions for Distribution of its Cannabis Genomic Breeding, Optimization, and Testing Platform to the Caribbean

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in genomics and blockchain technology to improve the yield, safety, and transparency of cannabis, today announced its partnership with Analogic Solutions as its distributor of record for the Caribbean region. Analogic is headquartered in Trinidad and is at the forefront of supplying the latest cannabis breeding and testing technology to the up-and-coming industry throughout the islands.

Following Jamaica’s lead, many other Caribbean nations, including Trinidad, are also implementing decriminalization reforms and establishing medical and adult use cannabis programs. But just as in many other global nascent markets, including the U.S., regulations lag advances made by science and technology.

“Education is critical to the acceleration of our learning curve,” said Lorca Gatcliffe-Farah, Analogic Solutions’ CEO. “We chose MGC because their technology is the most advanced and also because of the human energy that they bring to their relationships. This is a valuable element to us. MGC goes beyond technological rigidity and the predictions of future growth, instead, they are always conscientious of the impact that our collective efforts are having on people’s lives. Our in-house expertise with Genomics coupled with our intent to develop the Caribbean region created the right environment for this partnership to flourish.”

“Unlike many local firms, Analogic has a global perspective on the industry, and as such, are advocates for more education and the latest methods for economically producing clean and consistent products—not simply because regulations mandate it, but because that’s one of the prerequisites for a thriving medical market,” said Brendan McKernan, CEO of Medicinal Genomics. “They also recognize that a lack of regulation supports a thriving illegal market, and how products that are certified to be safe and consistent are the ultimate differentiator, particularly when people’s lives are at risk. Everything about Analogic Solutions makes them the right partner for us.”

Given the ideal growing conditions and abundance of heritage cultivars in the Caribbean, all predictors point to robust growth for the region, which Analogic Solutions is fully intending to capitalize on. “Given the scale of some of our customers’ operations, we quickly realized that we had to offer a full testing and breeding solution,” Gatcliffe-Farah said. “Our customers are importing experts from around the world, and we see the value in improving our offerings and staff to locally achieve the same results.”

About Analogic Solutions

Analogic Solutions is a Trinidad and Tobago based Company who has been the sole distributer within the Caribbean region for Agilent Technologies’ Genomics, Life Sciences and Chemical Analysis Products Group (formerly Hewlett Packard) since 1998. The Company grew from having two employees at the start to now having three departments consisting of fifteen employees and four support service providers, all involved in the continuous and systematic supply and service of Precision Life Sciences Solutions to our customers within the Caribbean region. Analogic has also partnered with a host of specialized and reputable Chemical Analysis Solutions Providers in order to meet the goal of giving our customers access to the very best tools, supplies and technological support for their business operations. Recently the Company established a Branch Office in Jamaica which is a part of the continuous development plans that is being pursued for the year 2020 and beyond.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company’s unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers have access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders, dedicated to the scientific advancement of the cannabis industry, and Kannapedia, the world’s most complete public cannabis cultivar database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.