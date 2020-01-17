CYRIL “Boxer” Minnis, the brother of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, and lawyer Tiffany Dennison were both formally charged in the Freeport Magistrates Court in connection with an incident which occurred at the Registrar General’s Office in Grand Bahama.
PM's brother and lawyer both deny harm claim
PM’s brother and lawyer both deny harm claim
