The Caribbean Now Has Over 7,000 Coronavirus Cases

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 17, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is back on an uptick in the last few days despite showing slight signs of slowing on Tuesday.

As of last night, the total number of cases of COVID-19 across the region had increased to 7,061, with Saba reporting its first cases this week and Puerto Rico, Cuba and Jamaica showing an alarming increase.

Puerto Rico added 69 cases Thursday, an over 7 percentage jump from the previous day to end at 1,043.

Cuba added 48 new cases yesterday alone, increasing by over 5 percent from Wednesday; while Jamaica added 18 new cases to bring its total to 143 yesterday.

The Dominican Republic, however, continues to lead the region by far with the most number of cases as added 141 cases Thursday to reach an all-time high to date of 3,755. It was an almost 4 percent increase from the previous day.

The death toll across the region is now at 350 as of press time last night, an increase from 238 last Thursday night.

Here’s where the region stacks up as of last night in terms of cases and deaths:

Dominican Republic – 3,755 cases and 196 deaths

Puerto Rico – 1,043 cases and 56 deaths

Cuba – 862 cases and 27 deaths

Martinique – 158 cases and 8 deaths

Guadeloupe – 145 cases and 8 deaths

Jamaica – 143 cases and 5 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 114 plus 8 deaths

Aruba – 95 plus two deaths

French Guiana – 86

Bermuda – 81 and 5 deaths

Barbados – 75 and 5 deaths

Cayman Islands – 61 plus one death

Sint Maarten – 57 plus 9 deaths

US Virgin Islands – 51 plus 1 death

Guyana – 55 plus 6 deaths

Bahamas – 53 plus 8 deaths

Haiti – 41 plus 3 deaths

St. Martin – 35 plus 2 deaths

Antigua & Barbuda – 23 plus 3 deaths

Belize – 18 plus 2 deaths

Dominica – 16

St. Lucia – 15

Curacao – 14 plus one death

Grenada – 14

Saint Kitts & Nevis – 14

Vincent and the Grenadines – 12

Montserrat – 11

Turks & Caicos – 11 plus 1 death

Suriname – 10 plus one death

St. Barth – 6

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustatius and Saba – 3

NewsAmericasNow.com