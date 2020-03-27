This Caribbean Nation Just Recorded 20 Deaths From COVID-19

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 27, 2020: The death toll in one Caribbean nation reached 20 this morning, which was just under the total number of cases across the region just last night as the regional confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiked past 1,100.

The Dominican Republic saw its death toll jump double today as it jumped from 10 to 20. The country also has now seen more than 500 confirmed cases as its total case load now jumped to 581, with the addition of 93 new cases today.

The DR is outpacing the other Caribbean nations with the number of cases as it pushed the regional total to over 1,122 cases and 32 deaths.

Here’s where other countries in this region now stack up right now:

Martinique – 81 plus 1 death

Cuba – 80 plus 2 deaths

Puerto Rico – 79 plus 3 deaths

Guadeloupe – 73

Trinidad and Tobago – 66 plus 2 death

French Guiana – 28

Aruba – 28

Jamaica – 26 plus 1 death

Barbados – 24

Bermuda – 15

US Virgin Islands – 19

Dominica – 11

Bahamas – 9

St. Martin – 11

Cayman Islands – 8 plus one death

Haiti – 8

Suriname – 8

Curacao – 7 plus one death

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

Grenada – 7

Guyana – 5 plus one death

Montserrat – 5

St. Barth – 5

St. Lucia – 3

Sint Maarten – 3

Belize – 2

Anguilla – 2

British Virgin Islands – 2

St. Kitts & Nevis – 2

Turks & Caicos – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

